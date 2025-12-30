Atlético Ottawa End-Of-Year Roster Update

Published on December 30, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that three players will not be returning for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season.

Defender Amer Didić and midfielders Abou Sissoko and Noah Verhoeven will depart the club following the expiry of their contracts on December 31, 2025.

Atlético Ottawa thanks 2025 Canadian Premier League champions Didić, Sissoko and Verhoeven for their contributions during their time in the nation's capital.

2026 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 30, 2025:

Goalkeepers: N/A

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Atlético Ottawa holds a club option on Tristan Crampton and has until Dec. 31 to trigger it for 2026.

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

Contract discussions are ongoing with all players who have club options, expired contracts and are free agents. Timelines for public announcements remain at the club's discretion.

