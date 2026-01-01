Atlético Ottawa Welcomes Rebranded Atlético Ottawa Juniors

Published on January 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today welcomed in the New Year with a new member of the Atleti Family, following the announcement of Atlético Ottawa Juniors.

Atlético Ottawa Juniors (AOJ), formerly known as Ottawa TFC, has become the first local club to enter into a holistic formal agreement to wear Atleti's famous red and white jerseys and to carry the club's philosophy through 2030. AOJ is widely considered one of the most respected youth clubs in Ontario, on and off the pitch, and was a standout candidate for this novel agreement.

"We are thrilled to see Atlético Ottawa Juniors become the first club in Ottawa to commit to amplifying Atlético Ottawa's brand values, colours and name," said Ron Palaczka, Chief Strategy Officer, Atlético Ottawa. "This is a reciprocal investment to grow the local soccer community in the spirit of open-minded and customized collaboration. Atlético Ottawa's goal is to create robust pathways across the region, allowing aspiring players new avenues to achieve their goals. This is yet another step in that direction, and we thank Atlético Ottawa Juniors for their trust and commitment."

This tailor-made agreement will enable AOJ to benefit from Atlético Ottawa's global network and professional resources through a shared soccer methodology and the facilitation of talent identification and development. AOJ has a committed community of passionate soccer players, families and staff who will, in turn, help elevate Atlético Ottawa through a deepening support of the defending Canadian Premier League Champions.

"This first-of-its-kind affiliation in Ottawa reflects a shared belief in community-rooted, values-driven player development," said Pavel Cancura, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa Juniors. "Our culture-first approach aligns closely with Atlético Ottawa's global philosophy, reinforcing a common vision for long-term development and positive impact across the entire soccer community."

In December, scouts from Atlético Ottawa's Mexican affiliate, Atlético de San Luis Femenil, visited the nation's capital to scout Atlético Ottawa Juniors female alumni, as well as additional select players from the National Capital Region (NCR), for a chance to earn a trial with the Liga MX Femenil (Mexico - first tier) side.

Additionally, the collaborative creation of a new reserve program is set to be introduced. This first-of-its-kind and exciting project reaffirms their joint commitment to bridging the gap to professional soccer in the NCR.







