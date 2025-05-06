Cavalry FC to Face Vancouver FC in TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will face Vancouver FC in the quarterfinal stage of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

The Cavs cemented its place in the quarterfinal after a thrilling 6-0 win over League1 Alberta side Edmonton Scottish United SC in the preliminary round of the tournament. Vancouver FC advanced to the quarterfinal after beating Pacific FC 4-2 on penalties on May 6.

Cavalry has an undefeated record against Vancouver across all competitions. The Cavs previously met the Eagles in the preliminary round of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship and defeated the west coast side 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinal.

The quarterfinal will take place over two legs in a home and away series. The first leg will take place at Willoughby Community Park Stadium in Langley, BC in May. Cavalry will host the second leg on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in July. Official match dates and times are to be determined and will be announced later.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.