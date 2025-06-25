Pacific FC to Host Match at Victoria's Royal Athletic Park

June 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will play a special home match at Royal Athletic Park (RAP) in the heart of Victoria this September, offering downtown fans a chance to experience the club up close.

The first Downtown Derby is set for Saturday, Sept. 13 and will feature an all-B.C. clash between Pacific and its fiercest rival, Vancouver FC. The centrally-located stadium will provide a chance to unite the community and create a unique experience for up to 4,800 fans in a venue steeped in soccer history.

"Hosting this match at RAP creates an exciting opportunity for our club to connect with downtown residents and potential fans who may not have seen Pacific in action before," said Ross Marshall, Managing Director, Pacific FC. "We are looking to reinforce the CPL's goal of building soccer culture coast-to-coast by bringing an exciting professional game to this venue for a special match this season."

The City of Victoria hosted a successful BC Lions gridiron football game at RAP in 2024 and the stadium is home to the HarbourCats in baseball's West Coast League throughout the spring and summer.

"Royal Athletic Park is a community-rooted stadium that has hosted important soccer matches throughout its history," said Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto. "This Pacific FC match will give Victorians a chance to see top-level Canadian soccer players and celebrate being part of this global football passion."

Pacific FC has called Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. home since its inaugural season in 2019.

"Langford is proud to be the home of Pacific FC and the passionate fan community that has grown around the club," said Mayor Goodmanson. "This Downtown Derby is a great opportunity to share the excitement of Pacific FC with new fans in Victoria. We're confident that once they experience the energy, talent, and spirit of the Tridents, they'll want to be part of the journey, right here in Langford."

Pacific FC season members will receive tickets for the Downtown Derby match, with the ability to purchase additional tickets on pre-sale. Tickets will go on sale to the general public in mid-July.

Notable Soccer Matches at Royal Athletic Park

International Matches

- 1985 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Canada played against Haiti and Guatemala at RAP, securing victories in both matches.

- 1992 Friendly Match: Canada faced China PR at RAP, winning 5-2.

- 1993 Friendly Match: Canada played South Korea at RAP, winning 2-0.

- 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup: RAP hosted several matches, including a Round of 16 game between Japan and the Czech Republic.

Club and Exhibition Matches

- 1983-1990s: Teams like the Victoria Vistas and Victoria O'Keefe's played against prominent clubs such as Chelsea F.C., West Bromwich Albion F.C., and Dundee United F.C.

- 2011-2015: The Victoria Highlanders, a professional soccer team, played their home games at RAP.

- 2022: The Vic West Macron Pacific Invitational tournament featured top amateur teams like BB5 Vancouver and Nanaimo United at RAP.

Stay tuned to pacificfc.ca and follow the club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.







