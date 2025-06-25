Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Former Tiger-Cats Player, CFL All-Star and Entrepreneur Marwan Hage to Ownership Group

Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Sports Group is proud to welcome Marwan Hage- former Hamilton Tiger-Cats player, CFL All-Star, seasoned entrepreneur, and dedicated philanthropist- to its ownership group. Hage, who played his entire 10-year CFL career with the Tiger-Cats, brings both deep roots in Hamilton and a strong business acumen to the organization.

Hamilton Sports Group owns and operates the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC, as well as a master license agreement with Hamilton Stadium, a modern multipurpose stadium in central Hamilton.

As a minority owner, Hage joins a committed local ownership group that includes Chairman "Caretaker" Bob Young, iconic Hamilton-based company Stelco, and senior sports executives Scott Mitchell (Managing Partner and CEO, Hamilton Sports Group) and Jim Lawson.

Formed in 2022, Hamilton Sports Group was created to secure the long-term success of professional football, soccer and community events in the city and region. Hage's addition strengthens Hamilton Sports Group's connection to its on-field legacy while positioning the group for continued growth and community impact.

"Marwan has always brought intensity and heart to everything he does- from the huddle to the boardroom," said Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner and CEO, Hamilton Sports Group. "He brought fire and leadership to our locker room, and he brings that same passion to everything he touches. He built a great career rooted in Hamilton, and now he's coming back to help us win- on the field and in the community."

Since retiring from football in 2014, Hage has built a thriving career as an entrepreneur an investor, with a portfolio that spans the restaurant and real estate sectors across Ontario and Quebec. He is especially recognized for his work as a multi-unit QSR (quick service restaurant) operator and investor. Remarkably, Hage began his entrepreneurial journey while still playing professional football, also gaining experience in international shipping.

Beyond business, Hage is deeply involved in philanthropy, serving on multiple charity boards and continuing his long-standing commitment to giving back. His charitable efforts underscore a lifelong dedication to making a meaningful difference in the greater Hamilton community. While a player, Marwan created the beloved "Hage's Heroes", a community program providing unforgettable game day experiences for underprivileged children along with food driveso and support for McMaster Children's Hospital.

"Joining the Hamilton Sports Group feels like coming home," said Hage. "Hamilton embraced me as a player, and I'm honoured to give back in a new way- this time as a partner working to grow our teams, strengthen the community, and help build the future of sport in this amazing city."







