Forge FC Announces Change in Kickoff Time for July 5 Match
June 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
Hamilton, ON - Forge FC announces that the kickoff time for its July 5 match against Vancouver FC has been adjusted.
The match previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now kickoff at 5:00 p.m. ET.
For more information on Forge FC's schedule please visit Forge FC's official website.
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Forge FC Announces Change in Kickoff Time for July 5 Match - Forge FC
- Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Former Tiger-Cats Player, CFL All-Star and Entrepreneur Marwan Hage to Ownership Group - Forge FC
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC (June 28) - Atletico Ottawa
- Pacific FC to Host Match at Victoria's Royal Athletic Park - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC Announces Change in Kickoff Time for July 5 Match
- Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Former Tiger-Cats Player, CFL All-Star and Entrepreneur Marwan Hage to Ownership Group
- Forge FC and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bring Back Hearts in the Huddle Presented by Steelport for 2025
- Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on June 22
- Forge FC and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Launch Major Mental Health Initiative in Partnership with CAMH Foundation and Headversity