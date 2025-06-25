Forge FC Announces Change in Kickoff Time for July 5 Match

June 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hamilton, ON - Forge FC announces that the kickoff time for its July 5 match against Vancouver FC has been adjusted.

The match previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now kickoff at 5:00 p.m. ET.

