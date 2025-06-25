Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC (June 28)

June 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa forward Samuel Salter vs. York United

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: York United) Atlético Ottawa forward Samuel Salter vs. York United(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: York United)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, having scored the most goals in the competition this season (28). This Saturday, Atlético travels to Calgary, AB, to face 4th-placed Cavalry FC (KO 6pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Under Head Coach Diego Mejía, Atlético's youthful team, underpinned by key veteran experience, has the club leading both the standings and the U-21 Domestic Minutes tables as we approach the midway point of the season.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is top of the CPL table with 25 points after 12 matches (7-4-1), following a goalless draw away to York United last weekend (final score: 0-0).

Cavalry FC (6-3-2) most recently beat Pacific FC at ATCO Field, Calgary, thanks to a solitary goal by star winger Ali Musse (final score: 1-0).

Atleti's attacking duo, Sam Salter and David Rodríguez, lead the CPL goalscoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter is the leading goalscorer with 8 goals in 12 matches (9 in 14 - all competitions), as well as being second in the assist charts (3 assists).

Rodríguez is leading the assist charts with 5 assists in 11 matches, as well as being fourth in the goalscorer charts (5 goals - 6 goals in 13 matches in all competitions).

With a strong foundation of experienced players, Ottawa's youth project under Head Coach Diego Mejía continues to find success on and off the pitch.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham, forward Sam Salter and midfielder Manu Aparicio are amongst the players with the most minutes for Atlético.

Across the past three matches, Atlético's average age in defence has been 19 years old, with Noah Abatneh (20), Tyr Walker (21), Loïc Cloutier (21), Sergei Kozlovskiy (16), Joaquim Coulanges (18) and Gabriel Antinoro (21) all featuring prominently.

Atlético leads the Domestic U21 Minutes charts by over 600 minutes (total minutes: 3,643)

Ottawa is in the middle of another gruelling month-long road trip from TD Place, facing York United again after Cavalry FC, before hosting Forge FC and Halifax Wanderers in back-to-back home matches.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 9W-4D-4L; 28 goals scored, 18 goals conceded.

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC in the 'Superman Night' Theme Match.

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.