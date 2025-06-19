Preview: Atlético Ottawa at York United FC (June 22)

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ballou Tabla of Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa is at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, having scored the most goals in the competition this season. This Sunday, Atlético heads to York United (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer) for their third clash of the season, with Atlético having won both of the previous encounters in the Canadian Premier League (3-2) and the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals first leg (2-1).

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is top of the CPL table with 24 points after 11 matches, following another thrilling victory at TD Place last weekend against Valour FC (final score: 3-0).

Goal scorers: Ballou Tabka, Sam Salter and Gabriel Antinoro.

York United most recently beat Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium, Vanoucver Island (final score: 3-1).

Atleti's attacking duo, Sam Salter and David Rodríguez, lead the Canadian Premier League (CPL) goalscoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter is the leading goalscorer with 8 goals in 11 matches (9 in 13 - all competitions), as well as being third in the assist charts (3 assists).

Rodríguez is leading the assist charts with 5 assists in 10 matches, as well as being third in the goalscorer charts (5 goals - 6 goals in 12 matches in all competitions).

Last weekend, Carleton Place's Jason Hartill (21) made his debut for Atlético Ottawa, having been selected in the CPL U-SPORTS Draft from Cape Breton University.

Hartill is the son of Atlético's Lead Equipment Manager, Bruce Hartill, who was commemorated before the game for reaching 100 matches with the club.

Ottawa faces another gruelling month-long road from TD Place, facing York United twice and Cavalry FC before hosting Forge FC and Halifax Wanderers in back-to-back home matches.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 4W-10D-9L; 36 goals scored, 41 goals conceded.

