Atlético Ottawa Roll to 3-0 Win over Valour FC

June 15, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Jason Hartill of Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa picked up their third win in nine days thanks to a strong second-half performance in a tough battle against Valour FC at TD Place. The Canadian Premier League celebrated being 'One Year Out' from the biggest soccer tournament on the planet, with thousands of soccer lovers spending their Sunday evening with Atlético.

Atlético faces another four weeks away from home before returning to TD Place on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC (KO 3pm ET, live OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa were clinical as they scored three goals on five shots and extended their lead to four points at the top of the CPL table (final score: 3-0).

Score: 1-0. Atlético Ottawa opened the score on the stroke of halftime as Ballou Tabla converted from the penalty spot after David Rodríguez was brought down in the box (45+4').

Score: 2-0. Atlético were rewarded for a brilliant team move as Sam Salter headed home from a cross played across the box. Assisted by Manny Aparicio (51').

Score: 3-0. Gabriel Antinoro fired a low shot into the bottom corner past Himaras in the Valour net. Assisted by David Rodríguez (73').

Manuel Aparicio had a complete showing as he led Atlético in final third entries (12), duels won (11), possession won (9), and successful dribbles (9).

Sam Salter added to his goal tally and leads the CPL Golden Boot race (8 goals), while Ballou Tabla scored his third goal in his last three matches (all competitions).

TD Place was buzzing as the Canadian Premier League celebrated its One Year Out - CPL Welcomes the World match. The concourse was filled with national team colours, flags, and energy, with a fan fest celebrating the global game.

Canadian soccer icons Charmaine Hooper, Lyndon Hooper, and Carl Haworth were in attendance, interacting with fans and taking part in the pre-match ceremonial coin toss.

Atlético Ottawa lead equipment manager Bruce Hartill celebrated 100 appearances with the club as he was gifted a commemorative jersey in front of the crowd at TD Place

Bruce's son, Jason Hartill of Carleton Place, ON made his Atleti debut in the match coming on as a substitute as seven U-21 domestic players featured in the match for Ottawa.

Attendance: 4,117

