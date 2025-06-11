Atlético Ottawa Takes First Leg against York United 2-1

June 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ballou Tabla of Atlético Ottawa

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re) Ballou Tabla of Atlético Ottawa(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa took advantage of a home win against York United in the first leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals. Goals from Ballou Tabla and David Rodríguez gave Ottawa a comeback win against their Ontario rivals.

Atlético host Valour FC this Sunday, June 15th, at TD Place (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN) before a CPL rematch away to York United the following week on June 22 (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa has taken a one-goal lead into the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals (final score: 2-1).

Score: 0-1. York United took the lead through their top scorer Julian Altobelli. Assisted by Adonijah Reid (5').

Score: 1-1. Ballou Tabla scored his second goal in his last two games, sweeping home a left-footed effort to level the score. Assisted by Kevin Dos Santos (16').

Score: 2-1. Mexican forward David Rodríguez gave Ottawa the lead two minutes later with a right-footed effort from the top of the box. Assisted by Gabriel Antinoro (18').

Click here to download a full statistical report.

Ottawa heads to York Lion Stadium for the return leg of the TELUS Canadian Champions Quarter-Finals on Tuesday, July 8 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

The winner of the combined score on aggregate will progress to the semi-finals. The away goal rule is not in play.

A redraw will be done to determine the semi-final match-ups.

Attendance: 2,084

