Canada Soccer, Canadian Premier League and Hellman's Canada Team up to Celebrate Canadian Flavour and Community Through New Partnership

May 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Canada Soccer, the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Hellmann's Canada have teamed up to launch a tasty new partnership aimed at celebrating Canadian flavour, community and tradition on and off the pitch.

Hellmann's Canada, proudly made domestically for more than 75 years and Canada's #1 mayonnaise brand, is now the Official and Exclusive Condiments Partner of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League.

Whether it's pregame tailgates, backyard barbeques or post-match celebrations, Hellmann's Canada will be enhancing summer experiences for soccer fans across the country. The partnership, negotiated by Canadian Soccer Business, will also spotlight delicious recipes and mealtime inspiration.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hellmann's as a new partner in the Canada Soccer family", said Dominic Martin, Canada Soccer Director, Marketing. "This partnership brings together two organizations that share a commitment to community, inclusion, and making a positive impact through sport. Together with Hellmann's we're excited to strengthen our grassroots efforts and elevate the experiences we deliver across the country.

Fans of Canadian soccer can expect to see Hellmann's Canada supporting Canada Soccer-led initiatives in the build-up to upcoming FIFA World Cups, as well as activating at CPL matches and throughout events within the Canadian soccer community.

Its wide-ranging product lineup, beloved by Canadians, is crafted with simple, quality ingredients and no artificial preservatives.

"This collaboration with the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer is an exciting opportunity to connect with fans from coast to coast," said Harsh Pant, Sr. Brand Manager for Hellmann's Canada. "Soccer brings people together in the same way food does. Through this partnership, Hellmann's Canada is proud to help elevate match day moments with the real and authentic flavours Canadians love."

The new partnership with Canada Soccer and the CPL is another step for Hellmann's global brand as it continues to expand its commitment to supporting soccer around the world and deepen its connection with the game. Hellmann's has previously supported such esteemed soccer events at the UEFA Euro 2024, and Hellmann's Canada is now bringing that passion to Canadian soccer fans through this new collaboration.

"Hellmann's Canada is an iconic Canadian brand that resonates with families and communities from coast to coast," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business. "Through this partnership, we're proud to blend Canadian tradition with the universal spirit of soccer, creating memorable moments for fans and celebrating the flavours that bring us together."







