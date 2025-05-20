Match Day Information: VFC vs. CAV - May 21

May 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - The Eagles welcome the TELUS Canadian Championship to home turf for the first time ever in a high-stakes Quarter-Final showdown at Willoughby.

MATCH STORY: After making history by defeating provincial rivals in a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout and advancing to the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals, Vancouver FC is set to host its first-ever Canadian Championship match at home. The historic clash at Willoughby promises to be one of the most significant fixtures in club history, as the Eagles welcome Cavalry FC in a high-stakes rematch of last year's preliminary round, a match that saw Vancouver eliminated at ATCO Field. Now, with home support behind, the Eagles aim to flip the script.

High-stakes: The first leg of this Quarter-Final will not only determine who takes the advantage heading into the decisive return leg, but it will also test whether Vancouver can finally overcome their western rivals, a team they have yet to defeat in club history.

Home Advantage Vancouver FC will look to translate their strong away form to home turf, something they've yet to do this season. With the support of the energetic fans at Willoughby, the Eagles aim to rise to the occasion in a crucial fixture where every action could prove decisive.







