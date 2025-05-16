CPL To Host Celebration Of Soccer On Tour Match In Québec City On May 31

May 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) is bringing an all-day celebration of soccer to Telus Stadium at Laval University on Saturday, May 31, with one ticket earning fans access to jam-packed day of action as the league hosts an an Under-19 showcase match as well as a a UEFA Champions League Final viewing party before kickoff of the day's marquee event, a regular-season game between York United FC and Halifax Wanderers.

There will be something for everyone - from the soccer diehards to those new to the game to those looking to deepen their connections with their community - as the CPL celebrates bringing professional soccer to Québec City with a unique tripleheader.

"This is exactly what CPL On Tour is all about," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Football, Canadian Premier League. "A day where the community can connect by celebrating the game of soccer in many forms, from rising talent in Québec to the global stage of the Champions League to our own domestic professional league. We are proud to bring this experience to Québec City and are looking forward to sharing the day with a passionate and growing soccer community."

Stadium doors will open at 11:30 a.m. ET with a U-19 showcase match, where fans will have the opportunity to get a first look at what could be the province's next generation of professional soccer players.

The fun continues at 3 p.m. ET with a viewing party for the UEFA Champions League Final shown live on the stadium's big screen, as France's Paris Saint-Germain F.C. goes head-to-head with Italy's Inter Milan.

The day wraps up with the marquee match, the League's second annual CPL On Tour game, which will see York United FC face Halifax Wanderers FC in a regular season, neutral site game at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The match will also be broadcast with French and English commentary on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and will be made available on YouTube.

Fans in attendance will experience in-stadium activations, special drink offers and more planned throughout the day.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.