Match Day Information: Vancouver FC at Pacific FC - Jun 27

June 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC returns home after a well-played match against the Halifax Wanderers, where the home side capitalized on their chances to earn a narrow victory and secure three points. The Eagles have since regrouped and are now preparing for the third Salish Sea Derby of the season. The two teams have been evenly matched so far, with both previous encounters ending in 1-1 draws. However, the Eagles claimed a heroic win in their most recent meeting, overcoming the Tridents in a penalty shootout to earn a historic spot in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals for the first time.

MATCH STORY: Friday's matchup marks another chapter in the still-young but already fierce BC Derby. As always, this heated and thrilling rivalry brings more than just effort to the pitch, it's about pride. With both teams coming off disappointing results over the past four matchweeks and battling for a playoff spot, this fixture offers each side the chance to overcome its rival, secure three crucial points, and recapture the early-season momentum both teams showed.

Favourite Ingredients: Afshin Ghotbi's side will benefit from the return of key players for this match. When asked, like a chef, about his favourite ingredients, Ghotbi could certainly point to recent defensive signing Aidan O'Connor and experienced midfielder Nicolás Mezquida, two players who have immediately added quality and stability to the squad. After a considerable recovery period, both are now ready to contribute, looking to make a difference and help the team secure valuable points on the road.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 26, 2025

