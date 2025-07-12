Atlético Ottawa Tie Forge FC in the Heat

July 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Joaquim Coulanges of Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa powered through the sweltering heat to earn a hard fought draw against Forge FC in a battle for top spot in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) at the halfway point of the season. Atlético grew in to the game in its latter stages culminating with a stoppage time penalty converted by Ballou Tabla and chances to win in the final moments.

Atlético Ottawa are back at TD Place next Friday July 18, against Halifax Wanderers (KO 7pm ET, live OneSoccer) before hitting the road. The team then returns to play York United on August 3 (KO 7pm ET, live TSN, OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa battled back against a tactically resolute Forge FC securing a share of the points thanks to a late Ballou Tabla penalty (final score: 1-1).

Score: 0-1. Atlético conceded the opener after a low ball played across Nathan Ingham's six-yard box was converted by Kyle Bekker (9').

Score: 1-1. After a penalty was awarded for a high foot on Joaquim Coulanges, Ballou Tabla converted from the penalty spot to equalize for Atlético (90+3).

Atlético Ottawa sit atop the CPL table at the halfway point of the season.

This result means Ottawa maintain their one point edge over Forge FC with 14 games played. Atlético extend their unbeaten streak to eight games while Forge FC remain unbeaten on the season.

Ottawa overcame a slow start thanks to several key second-half performances building pressure against a deep lying Forge FC defence in the latter stages of the match.

Manu Aparicio was instrumental moving the team forward with 29 final third entries, nearly tripling the next highest number from either team.

Substitute Joaquim Coulanges won the deciding penalty for Atleti to equalize.

Defender Loïc Cloutier was relentless getting forward with 22 passes in the final third.

The fans at TD Place were out in full force as Ottawa set a record for attendance this season in a highly anticipated heavyweight matchup.

Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham has now equaled the Atlético Ottawa record for CPL appearances (regular season and playoffs) with 86 matches played.

Attendance: 6,078

