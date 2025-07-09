Atlético Ottawa Will Face CPL's Vancouver FC in the Semi-Finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship

July 9, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has been drawn against CPL's Vancouver FC in the semi-finals of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship. The dates and times are still to be determined, but the two-legged affair will take place across August and September with Atlético set to host the second leg.

Atlético Ottawa's TELUS Canadian Championship semi-finals:

Atlético Ottawa @ Vancouver FC | TELUS Canadian Championship | Semi-finals

DATE & TIME TBC | Willoughby Park, Langley, BC

Atlético progressed to the semi-finals stage of the competition for the first time in club history, defeating York United 6-4 across two legs in June and July. Ottawa won both matches, with a 2-1 victory at TD Place courtesy of goals from Ballou Tabla and David Rodríguez before a seven-goal thriller in the return leg at York Lions Stadium this past Tuesday (final score: 4-3).

Vancouver FC defeated Cavalry FC following a penalty shoot-out after the two teams could not be separated in aggregate over two legs.

The final will take place in October, with the winner of the TELUS Canadian Championship earning a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, an international association football competition organized by CONCACAF as its top continental tournament for clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The champions automatically qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Other semi-final: Forge FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Valour FC

In the other semi-final, Hamilton's Forge FC will play the winner of Valour FC and MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps. Should Valour qualify, Forge FC would host the second leg. Should Vancouver Whitecaps qualify, Forge FC will host the first leg. The winner of this semi-final will host the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship final.







