Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Forge FC (July 12)

July 9, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa huddle against Forge FC

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Forge FC) Atlético Ottawa huddle against Forge FC(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Forge FC)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa is top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, with the most goals scored, while also leading in the development of young Canadian players, with almost 4,000 minutes played by domestic U-21 players. This Saturday (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer) Atleti hosts Hamilton's Forge FC (2nd place) who sit just one point behind Ottawa in the table. This is the midway point of the CPL season, and it's DC's Superman Night at TD Place with the launch of a new themed warm-up jersey.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa's (1st place; 8-4-1) last outing in the CPL was a victory away to defending champions Cavalry FC (final score: 2-0).

Goals: Kevin dos Santos, Samuel Salter

Forge (2nd place; 7-6-0) most recently won their game in hand, defeating Vancouver FC at Time Horton's Field and remain undefeated this year.

Ottawa progressed to the semi-finals of the Canadian Championship for the first time in club history, defeating York United 6-4 on aggregate last night.

Forge face MLS side CF Montréal in their second leg this evening.

Atlético's Canadian striker Samuel Salter and Mexican forward David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal-scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter has scored nine goals in 13 matches and leads the charts by two goals. Salter has also provided three assists.

Rodríguez has registered five assists in 12 matches and leads the charts by two assists. Rodríguez has also scored five goals.

Under Head Coach Diego Mejía, Ottawa has been dubbed "The Entertainers" by TSN 1200's AJ Jakubec, exemplified by a league-leading 30 goals scored (seven more than 2nd-place Forge).

Atleti leads the league in shots (144), shots on target (73) and total attacking assists (20).

This is the second meeting between Atlético and Forge this season, with the first match ending in a 2-2 draw at Tim Horton's Field.

Goals: Kevin dos Santos, Samuel Salter

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-4D-13L; 20 goals scored, 39 goals conceded.

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC in the 'Superman Night' Theme Match.

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.