Atlético Ottawa Tops York United FC, Heads to TELUS Canadian Championship Semis

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa made history on Tuesday night, defeating York United FC 4-3 (6-4 on aggregate) to progress to the semi-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship for the first time in club history. Two goals from top scorer Sam Salter, as well as one apiece from David Rodríguez and Abou Sissoko, completed a seven-goal thriller in York.

Atlético Ottawa will be tested upon their return to TD Place on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC (KO 3pm ET, live OneSoccer) before a matchup against Halifax Wanderers on Friday, July 18 (KO 7pm ET, live OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa progressed to the semi-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship for the first time in club history, winning against York United FC (final score: 4-3; aggregate score: 6-4).

Score: 0-1. Julian Altobelli opened the score for the hosts with a deft chip over the onrushing Nathan Ingham. Assisted by Kembo Kibato (13').

Score: 1-1. Atlético capitalized on a defensive error to draw level on the night through David Rodríguez. Assisted by Sam Salter (20').

Score: 2-1. Salter turned goalscorer minutes later after Rodríguez's shot was palmed into a dangerous area, and Ottawa took the lead (22').

Score: 2-2. A rapid counter-attack saw York draw level as Altobelli poked home from close range. Assisted Massimo Ferrin (37').

Score: 2-3. York took the lead early in the second half as Ferrin slotted the ball between Ingham's legs. Assisted by Stefan Yates (53').

Score: 3-3. Ottawa found a late equalizer as Salter smashed home a volley after a chest control (84').

Score: 4-3. Abou Sissoko, off the bench, found a late winner on the night with a powerful right-footed drive from the edge of the penalty box (90'+2).

Click here to download a full statistical report.

Atlético Ottawa won the tie 6-4 on aggregate (meaning the combined score), having defeated York 2-1 at TD Place on June 11.

Goals: Ballou Tabla and Sam Salter.

Samuel Salter continues to shine at the spear-tip of the Atlético Ottawa attack, scoring two goals on the night, including the goal that would put Ottawa in charge of the tie in the 84th minute.

Salter has now scored 12 goals in 16 matches (all competitions), including three goals in three matches in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

The semi-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship will be drawn on Wednesday, July 9, at half-time of the quarter-final between Valour FC (CPL) and Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS).

Remaining quarter-final match-ups:

Cavalry FC v Vancouver FC - Tuesday, July 8 (aggregate score: 1-1)

Vancouver Whitecaps v Valour FC - Wednesday, July 8 (aggregate score: 2-2)

CF Montréal v Forge FC - Wednesday, July 9 (aggregate score: 0-1)







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.