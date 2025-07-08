Atlético Ottawa to Feature on TSN Four More Times in 2025

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa gather following a goal

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re) Atlético Ottawa gather following a goal(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will feature on TSN four more times this season as 15 additional Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches will air nationally on TSN and OneSoccer through the end of the 2025 Regular Season, providing fans across the country with even more ways to experience the drama and excitement of Canada's top-tier men's professional league.

Atlético Ottawa's TSN matches:

Atlético Ottawa v York United FC | Canadian Premier League | Soccer For Everyone

Sunday, August 3, 4PM | TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Media wishing to cover Atlético Ottawa, the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign, can register their interest by emailing media@atleticoottawa.club

Atlético Ottawa @ Forge FC | Canadian Premier League

Sunday, August 17, 4PM | Tim Horton's Field, Hamilton, ON

Media wishing to cover Atlético Ottawa, the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign, can register their interest by emailing media@atleticoottawa.club

Atlético Ottawa @ York United FC | Canadian Premier League

Sunday, September 14, 2PM | York Lions Stadium, York, ON

Media wishing to cover Atlético Ottawa, the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign, can register their interest by emailing media@atleticoottawa.club

Atlético Ottawa v Cavalry FC | Canadian Premier League | Odawa NFC 50th Anniversary

Saturday, September 27, 1PM | TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Media wishing to cover Atlético Ottawa, the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign, can register their interest by emailing media@atleticoottawa.club

The CPL on TSN match of the week offers supporters a weekly marquee fixture broadcast nationally on both OneSoccer and TSN, complete with in-depth coverage, expert analysis and high-quality production.

Fourteen CPL matches have already aired on both networks in 2025, reaching more fans than ever before. The broadcast partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, launched in March and has significantly expanded the league's visibility and accessibility.

All CPL matches, including those featured on TSN, will continue to stream live and on demand on OneSoccer, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

Atlético Ottawa @ Forge FC (August 17) update:

The match between Forge and Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET was moved from Friday, Aug. 15 to avoid a potential conflict with upcoming 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship matches. Kickoff times for that day's Valour versus York United and Cavalry versus Vancouver matches were also adjusted to accommodate broadcast coverage.

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.