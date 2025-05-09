Cavalry FC Announces Change to Coaching Staff

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced a change to its coaching staff following the departure of Goalkeeper Coach Jake Davis.

David Odorico, 34, joins the club on an interim basis. Odorico, who holds a UEFA A license, previously worked most recently in Québec, where he gained experience as the Technical Director of FC Laval in Ligue1 Québec and as a goalkeeper coach in the CF Montréal Academy's Women's Program. He spent his youth playing career with Calgary Foothills SC and later joined the club's coaching staff as both a goalkeeper coach and academy coach.

Davis joined Cavalry in 2023 and was part of the Cavalry staff that led the team to the Canadian Premier League Shield in 2023 and the North Star Cup in 2024. The club thanks Davis for his contributions and wishes him the best for the future.







