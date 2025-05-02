Vancouver FC Welcomes Senegalese Attacker Pathé Ndiaye

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver Football Club is pleased to announce the arrival of Pathé Ndiaye, an energetic 21-year-old forward, on loan from Leganés B, ahead of the club's upcoming away match at Valour.

Pathé, whose signing was announced last month in the lead-up to the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, joins the club on a one-year loan.

Pathé joins Vancouver after most recently representing Leganés B, where he stood out for his pace, physicality and attacking instincts. Pathé, a natural goal scorer, brings strength and energy to the final third as VFC looks to strengthen its offensive presence heading into Matchweek 5 of the CPL season.

" Pathé represents an opportunity for us to integrate athletic, ambitious and young talents to our group. His arrival will make our team more dynamic and dangerous", said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach of Vancouver FC. " We are very excited to continue developing our partnership with Leganés"

Ndiaye is eligible to make his VFC debut on Saturday at Valour.

The Eagles return to Willoughby Stadium on Saturday, May 17 at 5 p.m. PT in a match against the Halifax Wanderers. Tickets to all of Vancouver's home matches can be purchased here

Pathé's Information:

Name : Pathé Ndiaye

Pronunciation:

Pah-tay en-JAI

Position : Attacker

Born : 2004-04-27

Height : 6'2/ 189 cm

Birthplace : Dakar, Senegal

Citizenship : Senegalese

Last Club : Leganés B

