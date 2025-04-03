Forge FC Sign Filion, Kone and Bontis to U Sports Development Contracts

Forge FC announced Thursday the signing of Canadian attackers Maxime Filion and Amadou Kone, along with Canadian goalkeeper Dino Bontis, to U SPORTS Development Contracts for the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

Filion, 21, was selected 15th overall in the second round of the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. The powerful striker had a standout 2024 season with the Université de Montréal, where he made 11 appearances and scored an impressive nine goals. His contributions were instrumental in helping the Carabins capture the Quebec championship and secure a spot in the U SPORTS National Final.

Kone, 19, was Forge FC's second-round pick in the 2024 CPL-U SPORTS Draft with the club retaining his rights following the 2024 season. The dynamic attacker made 20 appearances for the club last season, registering two assists. Before joining Forge FC, the Ottawa native played at Carleton University, where he made 12 appearances and scored one goal in his 2023 rookie season.

Bontis, 20, has been part of the Canadian youth national team (U20) pool, previously representing Canada at the 2019 Concacaf U15 Championship, where he made four appearances and recorded two clean sheets. He also played in the 2022 Concacaf Men's U20 Championship, securing one clean sheet. Bontis first signed a development contract with Forge FC in 2022 and was under a U SPORTS Development Contract with the club last season.

All three players will be eligible to train and compete with Forge FC throughout the 2025 CPL season while maintaining their university eligibility.

