Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on June 8

June 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hamilton, ON - Forge FC is pleased to announce that the team's upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) match on June 8 will be broadcast nationally on TSN and OneSoccer, providing fans across the country with the opportunity to watch the team in action.

The broadcast will feature Forge FC hosting Halifax Wanderers FC at Hamilton Stadium on Sunday, June 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

This broadcasts is part of the expanded collaboration between OneSoccer and TSN, which began in March 2025, aiming to increase the visibility of the CPL and its clubs. Fans can also continue to enjoy full-season coverage of Forge FC and CPL action, including live games, highlights, and analysis on OneSoccer.

For more information on Forge FC's schedule and broadcast details, please visit Forge FC's official website.







