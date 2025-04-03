York United FC Announces Signing of Mexican Goalkeeper Diego Urtiaga

April 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







York United FC is pleased to confirm the signing of Mexican goalkeeper Diego Urtiaga on a one-year loan from Liga MX side Atlético de San Luis for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Urtiaga, 26, brings top-level experience from his native Mexico, having featured in both Liga MX and Liga de Expansión. Most recently, he was part of Atlético de San Luis, where he made his debut in Mexico's top division during the 2023 Apertura campaign.

The Puerto Vallarta native began his professional journey with Club Necaxa before joining Atlético de San Luis in 2019. After impressing with the club's Liga Premier squad and making 22 appearances, he earned a promotion to the first team ahead of the Apertura 2021 tournament. In 2022, he was loaned to Tlaxcala FC in the Liga de Expansión MX to gain further senior experience.

A commanding presence between the posts, Urtiaga is known for his shot-stopping ability, aerial dominance and leadership in the box. His mix of experience and potential makes him a strong addition to the club heading into the new season.

Urtiaga will travel to Canada to join York United in the coming weeks upon the completion of visa formalities in Mexico.

In the interim, the Nine Stripes has signed goalkeeper Michael Williams to a short-term replacement contract through April 30. Williams, 18, is a current member of York United's Academy team who first signed a development contract with the club at 15 years old. An alum of North Mississauga SC and Vaughan SC, Williams will be available for selection for York United's opening match of the 2025 CPL season on Sunday. April 6 at Vancouver FC. Kickoff of that match is at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

