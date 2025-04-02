CPL 'On Tour': York United FC Faces Halifax in Québec City, May 31

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Toronto, ON - York United FC will take on the Halifax Wanderers next month in the second edition of the Canadian Premier League's annual "On Tour" series in Québec City, the League announced on Wednesday.

This marks the first time York United will compete in the CPL "On Tour" series, which was introduced in 2024 as a way for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) to connect with fans of soccer from coast to coast and assess the feasibility of expanding the League to new communities.

The Nine Stripes will meet the Wanderers at Laval University's Telus Stadium in Québec City, home of the Laval Rouge et Or, on Saturday, May 31 at 4 p.m. ET. The regular season match will be played in lieu of the previously scheduled game between York and Halifax on Sunday, June 1. It will be broadcast nationally and internationally on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader.

York United's Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Pasquel was in attendance at Laval University in Québec City on Wednesday as CPL Commissioner Mark Noonan announced the upcoming "On Tour" match alongside Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City.

"We're delighted to be part of the 'On Tour' initiative, and to have the opportunity to play in this beautiful city with lots of potential is even more exciting," said Eduardo Pasquel, Chief Executive Officer, York United FC.

"Growing the game across Canada is something we're deeply committed to, and this is a fantastic way to connect with fans and showcase the passion and talent in our league. It's an exciting moment for everyone involved, and we're proud to contribute to the continued growth of the sport."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4 at 12 p.m. ET. Prices will start at $12 for adults and $8 for youth. York United FC Season Ticket Members, Half Season, and Flex Package holders, along with anyone who has already purchased a ticket for the originally scheduled match, will receive a refund for the previously scheduled June 1 home match in the form of account credit.

CPL "On Tour" Québec City 2025 will be supported by la Ville de Québec. The lead-up to matchday will include various family-friendly events and celebrations in Québec City, where CPL coaches, players and personalities will be on hand to make visits to local schools and participate in guest coaching opportunities with local clubs. A tailgate will also be staged as part of the matchday festivities.

More details about all the events will be announced as they become available.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.