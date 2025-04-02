Forge FC Announce 2025 Soccer Operations Staff

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC and Head Coach & Sporting Director Bobby Smyrniotis announced Wednesday, the club's coaching and operations staff for the 2025 season.

Three coaches return from the Forge FC 2024 staff, including Bobby Smyrniotis, Johan Albert and Kyriakos Selaidopoulos. New additions to the coaching staff for the 2025 season include assistant coach Arno Buitenweg, assistant coach George Kyriazis and strength and conditioning coach Stavros Vasilopoulos. Supporting the coaching staff will be a high-calibre operations team aiding in all of the behind-the-scenes needs of the staff at Forge FC.

"We're excited to unveil our coaching staff for the 2025 season, bringing together a strong mix of returning members and fresh talent here to Hamilton," said Smyrniotis. "This group will play a key role in maintaining our team's identity and culture while driving us forward toward our goals this season."

2025 Forge FC Coaching/Operations Staff

Bobby Smyrniotis - Head Coach & Sporting Director

Jelani Smith - Director of Soccer Operations

Kyriakos Selaidopoulos - Assistant Coach & Director of Youth Football

Arno Buitenweg - Assistant Coach

Johan Albert - Goalkeeper Coach & Video Analyst

George Kyriazis - Assistant Coach

Stavros Vasilopoulos - Sports Scientist

Jacob Miller - Sport Scientist

Joe Hanley - Equipment Manager

Liam MacPherson - Head Athletic Therapist

Grace Little - Team Operations

Bobby Smyrniotis was named Forge FC's first-ever Technical Director and Head Coach on October 1, 2018. On May 1, 2023, Bobby expanded his role to Head Coach & Sporting Director. He has led Forge FC to six consecutive Canadian Premier League Final appearances, being crowned Champions in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023 and was a finalist for CPL Coach of the Year in all six seasons, being crowned Coach of the Year in 2024. Under the leadership of Smyrniotis, Forge FC became the first CPL club to appear in the Concacaf League and Concacaf Champions League.

Forge FC has appointed Arno Buitenweg as an assistant coach. He holds an Asian Confederation Pro License and a UEFA A License, bringing extensive international coaching experience to the club. Buitenweg previously managed United FC in the United Arab Emirates and held key coaching roles at Al-Wahda FC in Saudi Arabia, including Technical Director of the Academy and U16 head coach. In Qatar, he was an integral part of the U-17 national team program, playing a role in youth development and talent identification. Additionally, he worked with RCD Mallorca's youth academy, helping to nurture young talents within the Spanish football system.

George Kyriazis joins Forge FC as an assistant coach, bringing a wealth of experience to their technical staff. He holds a UEFA Pro License and previously served as the head coach of the Greece Women's National Team, as well as being part of the coaching staff for the Rochester Rhinos. Before transitioning into coaching, Kyriazis had a long and successful playing career, featuring for clubs in Greece, Italy, and the United States. He played for Iraklis in Greece before moving to Italy, where he suited up for Catania, Arezzo, Triestina, and Salernitana. Later, he finished his playing career with the Rochester Rhinos in the United States.

Forge FC has welcomed Stavros Vasilopoulos as a Sports Scientist. He holds a UEFA B License and a master's degree in Exercise Physiology, bringing a strong academic and practical background to the role. Vasilopoulos has worked with several clubs in Greece and previously played professionally for Iraklis Ampelokipon and Aris Thessaloniki. He will focus on enhancing player performance, fitness, and recovery.

Team Doctors

Dr. Katie Dalziel - Head Sports Medicine Physician

Dr. Darren de SA - Head Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Olufemi Ayeni - Medical Director and Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Saif Shamshoon - Associate Head Sports Medicine Physician

Dr. Shervin Zandi Riahi - Internal Medicine

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.