CHEO Foundation at the heart of Atlético's Home Opener as 2025 CPL season starts at TD Place on Saturday April 5

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON- Canada's professional soccer league is back, and Atlético Ottawa hosts the inaugural match of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. East Coasters, Halifax Wanderers, travel to TD Place on Saturday, April 5 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) for Ottawa's 'Pay What You Can' Home Opener, in support of the CHEO Foundation.

This match is presented by Sean Frost Real Estate Team and supporters of the Beautiful Game in the nation's Capital are encouraged to donate to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation. Find out more about this year's CHEO Heroes, Sam and Luca,.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is hosting the CPL season opener at TD Place for the third consecutive year.

In 2024, Atlético Ottawa finished 3rd in the CPL table (11W-11D-6L) and bowed out in the playoff semi-finals away to Forge FC.

Head Coach Diego Mejía begins his first campaign at the helm of Atleti following his appointment in January.

Atlético is supporting the CHEO Foundation for the third time, following 2023's Home Opener and 2024's Legends and Heroes Night.

12 new players have joined Atlético Ottawa's squad ahead of the 2025 campaign. Notable additions include:

Noah Abatneh (20), coveted Canadian defender who was nominated for U21 Player of the Year last season in the CPL. Abatneh played youth soccer with Ottawa's St. Anothny Futuro.

Brett Levis (32), Canadian defender who has spent 11 years at the top of the sport in North America and a new leader in the locker room.

Sergei Kozlovskiy (16), exciting Canadian prospect formerly of CF Montréal's (MLS) academy who has represented Canada U20. Atlético's first-ever Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) contract.

Atlético Ottawa has nominated its leadership team for the 2025 season: goalkeeper Nathan Ingham, defenders Amer Didić and Brett Levis, and midfielders Manu Aparicio and Alberto Zapater.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-6D-6L; 31 goals scored, 26 goals conceded

