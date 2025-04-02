Pacific FC Sign Explosive Forward Yann Toualy

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the signing of forward Yann Toualy to one year guaranteed contract, with an option for 2026, ahead of the upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Toualy, 23, was part of the Ligue1 Quebec's CS Saint-Laurent that reached the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals against Toronto FC after defeating CPL side Halifax Wanderers in the Preliminary Round. He plays as a second striker or on the left wing and is known for his speed on the ball and ability to take players on in one-on-one situations.

Toualy was most recently on trial with Larnaka Gencler Birligi SK in Northern Cypress before joining the Pacific setup, where he will contribute to the Trident's attack alongside fellow forwards Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt and Dario Zanatta.

"Yann showed good qualities and personality in the Canadian Championship matches last season," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "Solidifying the pathway between League1 and the CPL is key to the growth of the soccer in our country, and so is providing more opportunities for players to be seen, like Yann was in the Canadian Championship, an important competition. He is dynamic on the ball, creative on the dribble and a great addition to our club."

A native of Cote d'Ivoire, Toualy moved to Canada at age nine and lived in several cities in Quebec. He is now a dual citizen. His formative football years were spent with CS Saint-Laurent from U-10 to U17, before he competed in La Première Ligue de Soccer du Québec (PLSQ) the following year for FC Gatineau. From there he joined CS St. Hubert side for 2020 and 2021, before returning to Saint-Laurent in 2022 to represent their Ligue1 Québec squad.

Following his success in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship, Toualy moved to Vermont Green in USL League Two for a partial season before trialing in Cypress. He returned to Canada in January 2025.

Toualy will be available for selection at Pacific's home opener on Saturday, April 5, at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of April 2, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Max Anchor, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Kadin Chung, Will Edgson, Christian Greco-Taylor, Mattias Hallam, Eric Lajeunesse, Pedro Machado, Georges Mukumbilwa, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Fin Tugwell

Midfielders: Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Sami Keshavarz, Matteo Schiavoni, Mattias Vales, Sean Young

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Emanuel Montejano, Yann Toualy, Dario Zanatta

