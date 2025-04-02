Cavalry FC Signs Midfielder Michael Baldisimo to 2025 Roster

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed midfielder Michael Baldisimo to a one-year guaranteed contract, with an option for 2026.

Baldisimo, 24, joins the Cavs after splitting his career to date between a pair of Major League Soccer organizations, the Vancouver Whitecaps and the San Jose Earthquakes. Baldisimo is known for his precise passing ability and for providing defensive stability in midfield, where he will operate for Cavalry this season.

"Michael is a player that I was fortunate enough to work with in Canada's youth program more than 10 years ago," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "I have monitored his progress over the years and also competed against him a handful of times. Each time he showed great ability to dictate the tempo of the play with the ball and disrupt the opponents when we do not have it. He is an exceptional passer of the ball and an intelligent reader of the game."

Baldisimo has been added to Cavalry's roster ahead of the 2025 CPL regular season.

Baldisimo, a native of Vancouver, joined the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy as an 11-year-old in 2011 and was named the club's 'Most Promising Player' in 2018. He signed his first professional contract with Whitecaps FC 2 in the USL Championship in March 2017, before inking a homegrown contract with the club's senior side in July 2018. Baldisimo made his MLS debut for the Whitecaps in 2020 and featured for the first team on 47 occasions before signing with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2023.

Baldisimo represented both the Earthquakes and the club's MLS Next Pro side The Town while within the organization between 2023 and 2025. He made 14 appearances for the club's senior side and three in MLS Next Pro.

"I'm very excited to be joining Cavalry and to work with my teammates in bringing even more silverware to Calgary," said Baldisimo. "ATCO Field has one of the best atmospheres that I've played in front of, and I can't wait to hear the fans in the stands this season."

Baldisimo, a Canadian of Filipino descent, represented Canada at the Under-17, Under-20, Under-21 and Under-23 levels. He has since represented the Philippines internationally, making his debut for the country in March 2024 and earning 10 caps to date.

Cavalry will kick off its 2025 CPL regular season campaign on Saturday, April 5 against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. The match will be broadcast on OneSoccer and TSN2.

The squad will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, its first match at home since lifting the 2024 North Star Cup as CPL Champions, against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Quick Facts about Michael

Name: Michael Baldisimo

Pronunciation: (Michael, Ball-dih-sih-mo)

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: April 13, 2000

Birthplace: Vancouver, Canada

Nationality: Canadian, Filipino

Last Club: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

