Canadian Premier League Brings 'on Tour' Series To Québec City May 31

Québec, QC - - The Canadian Premier League today announced it is headed to Québec City this summer to stage the second edition of its annual "On Tour" series, which brings competitive games to neutral sites across the country as the League continues its mission to connect with soccer fans from coast to coast and expand into new communities.

The 2025 "On Tour" match will see York United FC and the Halifax Wanderers face off at Telus Stadium at Laval University in Québec City. It will be broadcast nationally and internationally on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, on Saturday, May 31 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

"As we look to expand the footprint of the Canadian Premier League, there is no better way to assess the viability of a market than to bring our actual product to a prospective CPL city. We are thrilled to be taking this first step in the province of Quebec by bringing CPL 'On Tour' to Québec City," said Mark Noonan, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League.

"Our inaugural CPL 'On Tour' match in Kelowna, B.C. was a rousing success that afforded us the opportunity to connect with the community and properly assess the feasibility of bringing a CPL franchise to that market. We're looking forward to doing the same in Québec City and are expecting a memorable weekend as we continue getting to know the city and province."

The Québec City edition of the "On Tour" series was announced at an in-person press conference held on Wednesday at the Laval University Sports and Physical Education Complex. CPL Commissioner Mark Noonan was on hand alongside Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City, and Julie Dionne, Director of Athletics at Laval University. They were also joined by Halifax Wanderers' President and Founder Derek Martin and midfielder and Magog, Que. native Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé; York United FC's Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Pasquel; and Marni Dicker, the CPL's Executive Vice-President of Infrastructure and Chief Legal Officer.

Québec City 2025 follows the hugely successful debut of the "On Tour" series in Kelowna, B.C. in June 2024. Kelowna 2024 set a record for largest attendance for a sporting event at the city's Apple Bowl stadium.

Québec City 2025 will be supported by la Ville de Québec. The lead-up to matchday will include various family-friendly events and celebrations in Québec City, where CPL coaches, players and personalities will be on hand to make visits to local schools and participate in guest coaching opportunities with local clubs. A tailgate will also be staged as part of the matchday festivities. More details about all the events will be announced as they become available.

"Québec is a city of sports and major events, and we are proud to host a regular season match of the Canadian Premier League," said Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec. "This event, surrounded by a three-day festival, is a unique opportunity to promote soccer in our city and showcase that Québec has everything it takes to host a league franchise in the future. We invite everyone to celebrate soccer and cheer on the teams at PEPS on May 31 as we aim to break the CPL's attendance record for a regular season match."

Telus Stadium at Laval University, home of the Laval Rouge et Or, is a 12,750-seat stadium that has previously hosted several Vanier Cup games as well as multiple preseason Canadian Football League (CFL) games.

"Laval University's Athletics Department is proud to partner with the Canadian Premier League for this exceptional event," said Julie Dionne, Athletics Director, Laval University. "This game is a unique opportunity to gather the Quebec soccer community and showcase our city's excitement for this fast-growing sport. We are looking forward to seeing the fans' energy and passion in the stands at Stade TELUS-UL."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Prices will start at $12 for adults and $8 for youth.

The meeting between the Halifax Wanderers and York United could feature as many as nine players born or raised in the province of Québec. The Wanderers organization boasts more Québec-born or raised players than any other team in the CPL in 2025, including Gagnon-Laparé.

"While based in Nova Scotia, we are proud of our connection to football fans across all of Atlantic Canada, and we can't wait to introduce ourselves to the people of Québec City." Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said.

"With several Québec-born players on our team, this is a unique chance for them to play in front of family and friends, and for all of us to experience the incredible passion for soccer in the province. A Wanderers match is one of the most unique sporting experiences in North America, and we're thrilled to be able to bring a taste of that to such a special match in Québec City, a market we would love to play in as a visiting team someday."

The match between the Wanderers and the Nine Stripes will mark the second time the two sides are scheduled to go head-to-head during the 2025 CPL campaign. This is the first time either club has participated in a CPL "On Tour" match.

"We're delighted to be part of the 'On Tour' initiative, and to have the opportunity to play in this beautiful city with lots of potential is even more exciting," said Eduardo Pasquel, Chief Executive Officer, York United FC.

"Growing the game across Canada is something we're deeply committed to, and this is a fantastic way to connect with fans and showcase the passion and talent in our league. It's an exciting moment for everyone involved, and we're proud to contribute to the continued growth of the sport."

