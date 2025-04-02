Wanderers Face York United FC in the Second Annual Canadian Premier League "On Tour" Match in Québec City May 31

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers FC will face off against York United FC next month in the second edition of the Canadian Premier League's annual "On Tour" series in Québec City, Que., the League announced on Wednesday.

This marks the first time Halifax will compete in the CPL "On Tour" series, which was introduced in 2024 as a way for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) to connect with fans of soccer from coast to coast and assess the feasibility of expanding to new communities.

The Wanderers and the Nine Stripes will meet at Laval University's Telus Stadium in Québec City, Que., home of the Laval Rouge et Or, on Saturday, May 31 at 5 p.m. AT/4 p.m. AT. The regular season match will be played in lieu of the previously scheduled game between York and Halifax on Sunday, June 1. It will be broadcast nationally and internationally on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader.

Halifax Wanderers' Founder and President Derek Martin and midfielder Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé were in attendance at Laval University in Québec City on Wednesday as CPL Commissioner Mark Noonan announced the upcoming "On Tour" match alongside Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City.

The Wanderers organization boasts more Québec-born or raised players than any other team in the CPL in 2025, including Gagnon-Laparé, a native of Magog, Que.

"While based in Nova Scotia, we are proud of our connection to football fans across all of Atlantic Canada, and we can't wait to introduce ourselves to the people of Québec City." Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said.

"With several Québec-born players on our team, this is a unique chance for them to play in front of family and friends, and for all of us to experience the incredible passion for soccer in the province. A Wanderers match is one of the most unique sporting experiences in North America, and we're thrilled to be able to bring a taste of that to such a special match in Québec City, a market we would love to play in as a visiting team some day."

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, April 2 at 1 p.m. AT/12 p.m. ET. Prices will start at $12 for adults and $8 for youth.

CPL "On Tour" Québec City 2025 will be supported by la Ville de Québec. The lead-up to matchday will include various family-friendly events and celebrations in Québec City, where CPL coaches, players and personalities will be on hand to make visits to local schools and participate in guest coaching opportunities with local clubs. A tailgate will also be staged as part of the matchday festivities.

More details about all the events will be announced as they become available.

