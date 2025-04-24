York United FC Signs Portuguese Striker Bryan Rosa

April 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - York United FC is pleased to announce the signing of Portuguese striker Bryan Alexandre Rosa ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The club has signed Rosa to a one-year guaranteed contract with a club option for the 2026 season.

Rosa, 22, was born in Northern Ireland and raised in Portugal. He began playing football at a young age and quickly developed a strong passion for the game.

The striker's early development came through the youth system at União de Leiria, a club with experience in Portugal's top division, before progressing through stints at C.D. Tondela, G.D. Peniche, SC Pombal and Dumiense CJPII Futebol SAD. He most recently returned to SC Pombal, where he played a key role in a standout season that culminated with both a league title and a cup victory.

Rosa brings physicality, aggression and a relentless work rate to the front line as a central striker. He is known for his ability to hold up the ball, challenge defenders and find the back of the net.

"Joining York United means a lot to me," said Rosa. "It's a big accomplishment to play for this club. I'm here to help my teammates and win trophies with this club."

Rosa is already training with the Nine Stripes and is available for selection by Head Coach Mauro Eustáquio ahead of the club's match this Sunday, April 27, against Forge FC at York Lions Stadium.

