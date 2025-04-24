Canadian Premier League Launches Transformed Digital Experience with Deltatre

April 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today launched a new-look website and app, offering supporters of Canada's men's domestic professional soccer league an elevated digital experience to bring them closer to the League and its clubs than ever before.

The League and club websites, as well as the Centre Circle app, have all undergone major upgrades, including a new design with a more intuitive, user-friendly interface to create a seamless connection between fans, the League and its clubs. The CPL's revamped digital experience will provide fans with better access to match information, ticketing and statistics on a more personalized and interactive platform, in both English and French.

The League selected Deltatre, a global leader in sports technology, to transform its next-generation website and app, creating a new and cutting-edge digital experience.

"At the Canadian Premier League we are constantly looking for ways to level up our game in all aspects of our business, so we're thrilled to launch this new digital experience for our fans," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business. "We can't wait for our supporters to engage with these platforms, supported by an industry leader in Deltatre, and become even better connected to our game."

Deltatre has employed its scalable publishing platform, FORGE, to augment the CPL's digital infrastructure. The platform is purpose-built for sports and used by other high-profile organizations such as Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), Juventus FC, Atalanta BC and more. The new digital destination provides a fresh experience in the short term while supporting long-term commercial opportunities, sponsorship integrations and content distribution strategies.

"Deltatre is fully committed to empowering the Canadian Premier League's vision of expanding the league and growing soccer's presence in Canada," said Peter Bellamy, Chief Revenue Officer at Deltatre. "We are excited to provide a future-proof solution that offers the flexibility to scale and evolve with the league's ambitious growth path."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.