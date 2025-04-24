Vancouver FC Welcomes Brazilian Midfielder Juan Batista

April 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver Football Club is pleased to announce the arrival of Juan Batista, a dynamic 23-year-old attacking midfielder from Brazil. Ahead of the club's upcoming Salish Sea Derby match against provincial rival Pacific FC on Saturday, April 26 at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

Batista, whose signing was previously announced ahead of the start of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season earlier this month, arrives at the club on a one-year contract with an option for 2026.

Batista joins Vancouver after most recently representing Brazilian side Foz do Iguaçu, where he stood out for his creativity, pace and attacking instincts. Batista, a natural playmaker, brings flair and energy to the midfield as VFC looks to strengthen its offensive presence heading into Matchweek 4 of the CPL season.

"Juan is an exciting talent who brings the kind of attacking spirit and imagination that fans love to watch," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach of Vancouver FC. "He has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us, and we're excited to see him integrate into the team quickly."

Batista could make his home debut during one of the most anticipated fixtures of the year as VFC hosts PFC. The coastal derby kicks off at 5 p.m. ET PM on Saturday, April 26. Tickets to all of Vancouver's home matches, can be purchased here

That match will launch Langley Footy Fest, a historic weekend for soccer in Langley that will see all 4 of British Columbia's professional soccer teams represented at Willoughby Stadium, alongside the landmark League1 Home Opener's for Langley United FC's men's and women's teams on Sunday, April 27.

Join us at our Shared Home for Soccer in Langley for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the passion, talent, and future of the beautiful game in BC.

