Anthony Umanzor Signed to Development Contract

June 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Toronto, ON - York United FC can confirm the signing of Anthony Umanzor to a Development Contract ahead of this evening's Canadian Premier League (CPL) match away at Cavalry FC.

Umanzor, 17, is a promising midfielder who has been a standout within the York United FC Academy this season. The native of Toronto has impressed with his technical ability and composure in possession, contributing consistently during training sessions with the First Team.

The contract marks another important step in Umanzor's development as he continues his progression through the club's pathway system.

Per league rules, a player signed to a Development Contract must be a Domestic Under-18 Player, born Jan 1, 2007 or later. Umanzor is now eligible to make four appearances for York United while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration. There is no time limit for completion of these games.

In the 2025 calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two development contracts in the CPL.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 8, 2025

Anthony Umanzor Signed to Development Contract - York United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.