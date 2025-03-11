York United FC Academy: 2025 Season Schedule Revealed

With the 2025 season fast approaching, York United FC Academy is set to embark on an exciting new chapter in the League1 Ontario Championship Division. The squad, led by Silviu Butnaru, will make its official debut on April 13, facing Sudbury Cyclones at York Lions Stadium in the L1 Cup Round One.

Just days later, the team will kick off its first-ever League1 Ontario Championship Division campaign with a rematch against Sudbury Cyclones, this time at Zanchin Automotive Soccer Stadium, one of two venues where the Nine Stripes Academy will host its home fixtures throughout the season. Double Headers at York Lions Stadium

A highlight of the 2025 calendar is the introduction of several double headers, allowing fans to experience both the York United FC first team and the Academy squad on the same matchday.

For instance, on April 13, supporters attending York United's Canadian Premier League season opener against HFX Wanderers at 3:00 P.M. can stay to watch the Academy's historic first match at 7:00 P.M. in the L1 Cup. Similarly, on July 13, fans with tickets for York United's clash with Valour FC at 6:00 P.M. will have the chance to arrive early and support the Academy at 2:00 P.M. against Hamilton United.

These opportunities further strengthen the club's commitment to developing young talent and integrating the Academy within the broader York United FC ecosystem. Season Finale Set for August 24

The regular season will conclude on August 24 at York Lions Stadium, as York United FC Academy takes on Unionville Milliken SC at 12:00 P.M. in what promises to be a thrilling end to the campaign.

With a full season ahead and a talented squad ready to make its mark, anticipation is building for what promises to be a historic first year in the League1 Ontario Championship Division. York United FC Academy - 2025 League1 Ontario Championship Division Schedule

April 18, 2025 - 7:00 PM York United Academy vs. Sudbury Cyclones Zanchin Automotive Soccer Stadium -

April 27, 2025 - 6:00 PM York United Academy vs. Waterloo United York Lions Stadium -

May 4, 2025 - 7:30 PM Unionville Milliken SC vs. York United Academy Esther Shiner Stadium -

May 9, 2025 - 9:00 PM York United Academy vs. The Borough FC Zanchin Automotive Soccer Stadium -

May 16, 2025 - 8:30 PM North Mississauga SC vs. York United Academy Mattamy Sports Park -

May 25, 2025 - 6:00 PM York United Academy vs. North Mississauga SC York Lions Stadium -

June 1, 2025 - 5:00 PM York United Academy vs. Windsor City FC York Lions Stadium -

June 7, 2025 - 6:00 PM Master's FA vs. York United Academy L'Amoreaux #1 -

June 10, 2025 - 8:00 PM Guelph United vs. York United Academy Centennial Bowl -

June 14, 2025 - 8:00 PM Pickering FC vs. York United Academy Pickering Soccer Centre -

June 22, 2025 - 5:00 PM York United Academy vs. Guelph United York Lions Stadium -

June 27, 2025 - 7:00 PM York United Academy vs. Master's FA Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre -

July 4, 2025 - 7:30 PM Windsor City FC vs. York United Academy St. Clair College -

July 9, 2025 - 7:30 PM Sudbury Cyclones vs. York United Academy Cambrian College -

July 13, 2025 - 2:30 PM York United Academy vs. Pickering FC York Lions Stadium -

July 19, 2025 - 8:00 PM York United Academy vs. Hamilton United York Lions Stadium -

July 23, 2025 - 7:30 PM Waterloo United vs. York United Academy RIM Park #1 -

July 26, 2025 - 8:00 PM Hamilton United vs. York United Academy Ron Joyce Stadium -

August 1, 2025 - 8:00 PM Whitby FC vs. York United Academy Telus Dome -

August 9, 2025 - 6:00 PM York United Academy vs. Whitby FC York Lions Stadium -

August 17, 2025 - 6:00 PM The Borough FC vs. York United Academy Birchmount Stadium -

August 24, 2025 - 12:00 PM York United Academy vs. Unionville Milliken SC York Lions Stadium

