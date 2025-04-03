Pacific FC Welcomes Ross Marshall as New Managing Director

April 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced Ross Marshall as the club's new Managing Director, effective immediately.

Marshall, 51, has been involved with Pacific since its launch as part of the original, and existing, ownership group, Vancouver-based businessman Dean Shillington alongside former Canadian pro players and Canadian Men's National Team Alum Rob Friend, and Josh Simpson, who serves as club president. Marshall will now take on the leading role in guiding the Pacific's executive team and overseeing its strategic growth and vision.

"I've been fortunate to be part of Pacific since day one and I'm honoured to be taking on a leadership role within a club that means so much to me and my family, as well as the loyal supporters in Victoria and across the Island," said Marshall. "I've witnessed first-hand the growth of the league and the game in Canada over the past six years. More importantly, I've seen how Pacific has become a much-loved part of our community, and I am excited to contribute even more to the continued development of that relationship."

Marshall replaces Paul Beirne who served in the role since September 2022. Beirne will continue to serve alongside Marshall in the coming weeks before officially stepping away at the end of April.

"Ross is the perfect person to come in and lead our club as we look for ways to continue our growth trajectory both on and off the field," said Simpson. "Ross has been a trusted part of our club since our inaugural season on Vancouver Island. He understands our club's culture and our fan base. He knows where we have been and where we need to go, and we're confident that his acclaimed business acumen and deep appreciation for our community will take this club to the next level."

Marshall comes by his love of Pacific honestly. He grew up playing soccer in Vancouver Island's Metro program, then the top-tier of soccer for local players. He is particularly passionate about the pathway to professional opportunities that Pacific and the CPL now provide for homegrown players, including his three young sons who currently play for Pacific's youth academies.

Marshall currently serves as Senior Vice President of CBRE Limited in Victoria, where he co-leads the Investment Properties Group. He will continue his commercial real estate advisory and brokerage business.

Beirne was instrumental in developing the club's mandate to work with Vancouver Island youth during his tenure with Pacific and has played a key role in strengthening the club's relationships with local Indigenous communities. Last year, played a role in developing a strategic partnership with Germany's VfL Bochum and launching youth development camps in six cities across Mexico.

In May, Beirne will return to his native Toronto to be with his family.

Pacific's season kicks off on Saturday, April 5 at 5 p.m. at Starlight Stadium, when the club takes on Valour FC of Winnipeg in its home opener. Tickets are available here.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.