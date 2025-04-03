Reigning Golden Boot Winner and 2024 CPL Final MVP Tobias Warschewski Extends Contract with Cavalry FC

April 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has signed forward Tobias Warschewski to a new two-year guaranteed contract, with an option to extend through 2027.

The native of Germany has earned a reputation for his ability to change a game in any competition with his innate goal-scoring threat. The forward has netted 16 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions since joining the Cavs in 2024.

Warschewski came out on top of a tight race for the CPL's 2024 Golden Boot award, honouring the league's top scorer, after contributing 12 goals in 24 league appearances. He captured the award in style, netting two goals against Valour FC on the final day of the regular season to beat out a handful of league counterparts who were still in contention for the award heading into the matchday.

Warschewski then opened the scoring in Cavalry's 2024 CPL Final win against Forge FC last November and was subsequently named the first ever CPL Final MVP after the Cavs clinched the North Star Cup as CPL Champions for the first time in club history.

And he came up big for the side earlier this year, when he scored the winning goal in Cavalry's triumphant Concacaf Champions Cup win over Pumas UNAM, the first victory by a CPL club over a Liga MX side and the first positive result of any kind by a CPL club in the competition.

"Tobi's quality is clear to see and a big reason behind our success last year," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He thrives in the big games and always has a big moment in him. He has taken his role within the club with both hands and is deserving of all of the plaudits that have come his way. Tobi gets the fans out of their seats and helps us put points on the board, so I am delighted that our club was able to give him the extension."

"Since day one of being at the club, I knew this is the place I wanted to be," said Warschewski. "I'm very comfortable here and want to celebrate even more success with everyone that has grown close to my heart."

Starting in 2025, Warschewski will be designated a domestic player after the CPL announced on Tuesday a change to its Domestic Player designation to include any player who has been signed to an active contract with a CPL club during any three-league season, or any player who has resided in Canada for at least three years. The rule was implemented to reward select international players who have shown significant commitment to the league. Per league rules, Cavalry will continue to be required to start each league match with a minimum of six Domestic Players in its starting lineup.

Cavalry will kick off its 2025 CPL regular season campaign on Saturday, April 5 against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium, a match which will be broadcast on OneSoccer and TSN2.

The squad will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. MT, its first match in front of a home crowd since capturing the North Star Cup last fall Tickets are available now via the club's website.

