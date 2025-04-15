Cavalry FC Signs Arsenal, West Ham Product Levi Laing

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed English centre-back Levi Laing to a multi-year contract, guaranteed through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Laing, 22, developed within some of the most storied clubs in England, including English Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham United, before joining the Cavs. He has also represented England at the youth levels.

The native of west London is a technical player with strong athleticism in the back line, where he will operate for Cavalry this season.

"Levi is a great addition to our backline and brings excellent physicality and presence," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC.

"His development through Arsenal's academy and West Ham's professional ranks has given him some excellent tools for a modern-day defender. He is very comfortable in possession of the ball and very aggressive with his defensive duels. We really like his profile and personality and feel he has a high ceiling to grow even further with us and we're excited to get working with him."

Laing has been added to Cavalry's roster ahead of the 2025 CPL regular season and is available for Cavalry's fixture against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18.

Laing began his youth career at the age of six with National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough. He joined Premier League side Brentford's academy in 2014 before moving to Arsenal in 2016, where he developed in its youth system for five years.

The defender later moved to West Ham's academy and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021. He made his senior debut for West Ham in 2023 in the club's 4-0 win over AEK Larnaca in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League. The club went on to win the European competition.

Laing joined League Two side Cheltenham Town on loan in 2024, before signing with Aldershot Town of the National League in 2025.

"I'm so excited to be joining the club and to be living in Calgary," said Laing. "Everyone has been so welcoming since I've arrived and I'm incredibly thankful for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started with my teammates and to create club history with everyone."

Laing represented England at the Under-15 and Under-16 levels alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Levi Colwill, Liam Delap, and others.

Cavalry will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, its first match at home since lifting the 2024 North Star Cup as CPL Champions, against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Quick Facts about Levi

Name: Levi Laing

Pronunciation: (Lee-Vi, Lang)

Position: Defender

Birthdate: April 12, 2003

Birthplace: Kingston Upon Thames, west London, UK

Nationality: English

Last Club: Aldershot Town

