Cavalry FC Provides Schedule Update Ahead of 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round
April 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC's preliminary round match of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship against Edmonton Scottish SC has been moved to Tuesday, April 29, Canada Soccer has announced.
The fixture will kick off at 7 p.m. MT on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.
The match was previously scheduled for Tuesday, May 6.
Tickets for the match are now on sale and can be purchased via the club's website.
