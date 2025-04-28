Cavalry FC Signs Max Piepgrass to U SPORTS Contract

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed midfielder Max Piepgrass to a CPL-U SPORTS contract.

The 21-year-old native of Calgary is a familiar presence within the club, having been a part of its development system since 2021. This marks Piepgrass' second CPL-U SPORTS contract with Cavalry in consecutive seasons, as the club continues its commitment to identifying and developing local players with aspirations of playing professionally in Canada.

Piepgrass previously signed a development contract with the side in 2021, making three appearances for the club between League and Canadian Championship play that year. He subsequently signed his first CPL-U SPORTS contract with the club in April 2024 that ran through August of that year. Piepgrass also joined the squad on a Short-Term Replacement Contract earlier this year, which spanned the length of the club's historic run in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

At the U SPORTS level, Piepgrass won the 2023 U SPORTS Men Soccer Championship with the University of Cape Breton Capers. He has also represented Calgary Foothills in League1 Alberta play.

Cavalry will next face Edmonton Scottish United SC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Tuesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

The match will also be broadcast on TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, as well as OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian soccer.

Quick Facts about Max

Name: Max Piepgrass

Pronunciation: (Max, Peep-Grass)

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: February 7, 2004

Birthplace: Calgary, AB

Nationality: Canadian

