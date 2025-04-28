Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs Scrosoppi

David Rodríguez (left) and Ballou Tabla celebrate an Atlético Ottawa goal

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa begins their 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship journey at home to Scrosoppi FC in the Preliminary Round on Tuesday, April 27 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Scrosoppi (Milton, ON), League1 Ontario winners in 2024, travel to the nation's capital to become the first non-Canadian Premier League (CPL) opposition to face Atlético Ottawa in the competition.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa are 1st in the Canadian Premier League table (3-1-0) with 10 points after four matches.

Scrosoppi FC currently sit 1st (2-0-0) in League1 Ontario and are yet to concede a goal this season.

Nathan Ingham, goalkeeper and captain, was a standout performer in Alberta at the weekend with 4 saves.

Ingham was awarded the "Performance of the Match" accolade.

At the other end of the field, David Rodríguez and Ballou Tabla combined to great effect and 18-year-old Joaquim Coulanges, in only his second match, scored his first goal as a professional.

This is Head Coach Diego Mejía's first appearance in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

Mejía has roasted his starting lineup for every match this season, and Tuesday's clash with L1ON opposition provides another opportunity for his players to impress.

Atlético enters the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship with a point to prove, after losing to Pacific FC over two legs in the quarter-finals of last season's competition.

This match will mark Scrosoppi FC's first-ever TELUS Canadian Championship appearance, having qualified as champions of League1 Ontario last season.

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, where they will face off against the winner of York United and Ligue1 Québec winners FC Laval, who play on May 6th.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 0W-0D-0L; This game will be the first meeting between Atlético Ottawa and Scrosoppi FC.

