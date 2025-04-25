Three Cavalry FC Matches to Air on TSN in May

April 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will have three matches featured on TSN in May following the announcement of a new partnership between OneSoccer and TSN.

The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen four CPL matches aired on both networks in April, servicing an even wider audience of fans nationwide interested in supporting the country's top men's domestic soccer league

The following Cavalry FC matches will be broadcast on both OneSoccer and TSN in May 2025:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time

Saturday, May 10 Halifax Wanderers Cavalry FC Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, NS 3:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17 Cavalry FC Pacific FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 3:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 31 Forge FC Cavalry FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET

Previously announced kickoff times for the matches between Halifax and Cavalry on Saturday, May 10; Cavalry and Pacific on Saturday, May 17 and Forge and Cavalry on Saturday, May 31 were adjusted to accommodate match coverage.

