CPL on TSN Continues with Five Matches on OneSoccer and TSN in May

Toronto, ON - OneSoccer and TSN will continue to deliver the Canadian Premier League (CPL) to national audiences in May, as the networks partner to air five matches over the second month of the League's seventh season.

The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen four CPL matches aired on both networks in April, servicing an even wider audience of fans nationwide interested in supporting the country's top men's domestic soccer league.

The five matches to be featured in May include three from the Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate, raucous and authentic footballing experiences in global football. There, the Halifax Wanderers will welcome reigning CPL Regular Season Winners Forge FC and reigning CPL Champions Cavalry FC, as well as their nearest East Coast rival, Atlético Ottawa, in what are sure to be three enthralling contests.

CPL fans will also get another taste of a Cavalry home match, when it hosts Pacific FC on Saturday, May 17. The month's worth of coverage will wrap up with another meeting between the league's fiercest rivals, when Forge and Cavalry meet once again at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, May 31.

The following matches will be broadcast on both TSN and OneSoccer in May 2025:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time

Saturday, May 3 Halifax Wanderers FC Forge FC Wanderers Grounds,

Halifax, NS 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 10 Halifax Wanderers FC Cavalry FC Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, NS 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 17 Cavalry FC Pacific FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows,

Calgary, Alta. 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 24 Halifax Wanderers FC Atlético Ottawa ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows,

Calgary, Alta. 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Saturday, May 31 Forge FC Cavalry FC Hamilton Stadium

Hamilton, Ont. TBD p.m. ET/TBD p.m. PT

The previously announced CPL On Tour match between Halifax Wanderers and York United FC, a neutral site, regular season match that will be played on Saturday, May 31 at Telus Stadium in Québec City, Qué., will now kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The match will now be broadcast with French and English commentary on OneSoccer and will also be made available on YouTube. Tickets for CPL On Tour are on sale here.

Kickoff times for the matches between Halifax and Cavalry on Saturday, May 10, Cavalry and Pacific on Saturday, May 17, Halifax and Ottawa on Saturday, May 24 and Forge and Cavalry on Saturday, May 21 were adjusted to accommodate broadcast coverage.

OneSoccer will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of the League through the 2025 regular season and CPL Playoffs.

