Match Notes: VFC vs. PFC April 26

April 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is looking to secure their first win of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season in what is certain to be a heated derby against Pacific FC. Here's everything you need to know about the match, which kicks off at 5 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC is back at Willoughby Stadium against Pacific FC after a hard fought draw against defending League Champions Cavalry FC at ATCO Field last weekend.

Batista Joins the Eagles: Juan B atista joins Vancouver after most recently representing Brazilian side Foz do Iguaçu, where he stood out for his creativity, pace and attacking instincts. Batista, a natural playmaker, brings flair and energy to the midfield as VFC looks to strengthen its offensive presence heading into Matchweek 4 of the CPL season.

Time to Turn the Tide: The upcoming match against Pacific FC, known as the Salish Sea Derby is not just a regular fixture but a rivalry known for intensity and animated fan engagement. Traditionally, Vancouver FC has shown strong performances in this derby and the team is aiming to continue this trend and secure a victory to continue their rising form.

Rising Stars: As Vancouver FC prepares for the match against Pacific FC, an infusion of youth talent is poised to play a crucial role in building out a competitive campaign. A standout among these young talents is 17-year-old midfielder Emrick Fotsing, signed under the league's "Exceptional Young Talent" program, quickly impacting the team and earning the "Performance of the Match" in his last appearance.

