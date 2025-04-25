Atlético Ottawa Fixture to Air on TSN in May

April 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - More Canadian Premier League (CPL) action is coming the way of Canadian soccer fans, with five additional matches to be featured nationally on TSN and OneSoccer in May.

Atlético Ottawa's trip to Halifax Wanderers FC has been selected as one of the five matches to air nationally on both OneSoccer and TSN (KO 2pm ET). The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen four CPL matches aired on both networks in April, tantalizing an even wider audience of fans nationwide clamouring for access to the country's top men's domestic soccer league.

The kickoff time of the match between Halifax and Ottawa on Saturday, May 24 has been change by an hour, from 4 p.m. AT/3 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. AT/2 p.m. ET

Atlético Ottawa's TSN match on May 24:

Atlético Ottawa v Halifax Wanderers FC | Canadian Premier League

Saturday, May 24, 2PM | TD Place, Ottawa

