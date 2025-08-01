Valour FC Sign Callum Weir and Adam Kour to Short-Term Replacement Contracts

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of goalkeepers Callum Weir and Adam Kour on Short-Term Replacement Contracts ahead of Saturday's visit to Forge FC.

Jonathan Viscosi and Eleias Himaras have been ruled out of Saturday's match due to injury and suspension, respectively.

The pair join Valour with extensive experience in League1 BC & Ligue1 Québec.

Weir, 21 spent the 2025 League1 BC season as the No.1 goalkeeper for TSS Rovers FC, starting 15 games and backstopping the team in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.. He was previously signed to a short-term replacement contract with Pacific FC in 2024.

Kour, 17, is a familiar face within the Valour organization. He trained with the club in previous seasons and was signed to a short-term replacement contract in 2024. He represented CS Saint-Laurent in Ligue1 Québec in 2025 and has previously played alongside Valour midfielder Safwane Mlah.

Viscosi sustained a knee injury during Tuesday's match against Cavalry FC. Eleias Himaras received a red card for violent conduct during that match and will be suspended for a minimum of one game. The club is appealing the decision on the basis of excessive punishment. Further updates on their availability will be provided as they become available.

Valour's next match, against Forge FC, takes place Saturday, Aug 2 at 6 p.m. CT at Hamilton Stadium. Tickets are available at www.canpl.ca/valourfc/tickets.

Callum Weir

Pronunciation: Cal-Um We-er

Height: 6'0

Birthdate: October 21, 2003

Birthplace: Haines Junction, Yukon

Last Club: TSS Rovers

Adam Kour

Pronunciation: Adam coo-er

Height: 6'0

Birthdate: October 16, 2007

Birthplace: Ashdod, Israel

Last Club: CS Saint-Laurent







