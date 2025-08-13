Valour FC Retains Jevontae Layne on CPL-U SPORTS Contract Through 2025 Season

August 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has retained forward Jevontae Layne on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Valour also retain Layne's U SPORTS rights for the 2026 CPL season and will be able to sign the forward to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS draft. Layne is guaranteed an invite to Valour's pre-season training camp in 2026.

Layne, the first overall pick in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft out of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), has made ten appearances for Valour this season, starting in six games. He scored his first goal for the club against MLS powerhouse Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

"We are happy with what we have seen from Jevo in the first stretch of the season" said Head Coach and GM Phil Dos Santos "He's a player who brings great energy, has adjusted well to the professional environment, and has earned the opportunity to continue working in it."

Defender Wesley Wandje has returned to Carabins de l'Université de Montréal and Valour has elected not to retain his CPL-U SPORTS rights for the 2026 CPL Season. The club wishes Welsey the best of luck in his next chapter.







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 13, 2025

Valour FC Retains Jevontae Layne on CPL-U SPORTS Contract Through 2025 Season - Valour FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.