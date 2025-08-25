Forge FC's Zayne Bruno and Emmanuel Marmolejo Called up to Canada Soccer Men's U-18 National Team

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC announced today that midfielder Zayne Bruno and goalkeeper Emmanuel Marmolejo have been named to Canada Soccer's Men's U-18 National Team squad for an upcoming preparation camp in Finland from August 30 to September 8.

As part of the camp, Canada will play two international friendlies, facing Finland on September 5 and Switzerland on September 7. The camp serves as an important step toward the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup©, with the qualification cycle beginning in 2026 at the U-19 level.

Bruno, a Brampton native, joined Forge on a development contract in 2024, signed an Exceptional Young Talent contract earlier this year, and made his professional debut in April. Marmolejo, from Milton, signed a development contract with Forge in 2023 and has continued to impress with his growth in the club's professional environment. Both players are part of the 2007-born player pool exclusively targeted by Canada Soccer for this camp.







