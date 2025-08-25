Forge FC Becomes First CPL Team to Clinch 2025 Playoff Berth

Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Hamilton, Ont. - Forge FC has officially secured a spot in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Playoffs, becoming the first club to do so this season.

The team remains unbeaten through a record-setting 20 regular-season CPL matches, with just eight matches remaining, including four at Hamilton Stadium. They aim to close out the season strong and build momentum heading into the playoffs.

More information regarding the 2025 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced later this season.







