Forge FC Becomes First CPL Team to Clinch 2025 Playoff Berth
Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
Hamilton, Ont. - Forge FC has officially secured a spot in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Playoffs, becoming the first club to do so this season.
The team remains unbeaten through a record-setting 20 regular-season CPL matches, with just eight matches remaining, including four at Hamilton Stadium. They aim to close out the season strong and build momentum heading into the playoffs.
More information regarding the 2025 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced later this season.
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 25, 2025
- Forge FC's Zayne Bruno and Emmanuel Marmolejo Called up to Canada Soccer Men's U-18 National Team - Forge FC
- Forge FC Becomes First CPL Team to Clinch 2025 Playoff Berth - Forge FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC's Zayne Bruno and Emmanuel Marmolejo Called up to Canada Soccer Men's U-18 National Team
- Forge FC Becomes First CPL Team to Clinch 2025 Playoff Berth
- Forge FC Announces 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Player Updates
- Forge FC Signs Midfielder Christos Liatifis Through 2027 Season
- Additional Seats Now Available for Highly Anticipated Match Between Forge FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC